'Lost In Space' Season 2 Already in the Works, Creators Reveal

Facebook/lostinspacenetflix Promo image for Netflix's 'Lost In Space'

Less than a week since its release, the second season of "Lost in Space" is reportedly in the works.

In an interview with IndieWire, series co-creator Matt Sazama said that he and his co-creator Burk Sharpless already have big plans for the sophomore season of the sci-fi adventure drama.

"We are working on scripts and hoping that if we get a green light we're ready to go," he stated. "We've had a lot of thoughts about it, and hopefully, if everyone watches it, we'll get to see more adventures of the Robinsons, because we do have some crazy stuff planned out that we really hope we get to film," Sazama went on to say.

Sharpless also added that they are hoping that Netflix will pick up the show for another installment since the plot for season 2 will be "wild."

While the plot for "Lost in Space" season 2 is still being developed, star Molly Parker revealed in the interview that her 11-year-old son and 12-year-old co-star Maxwell Jenkins shared their ideas to Sharpless when they spent time together in Disneyland.

"The boys were actually telling [Sharpless] what they thought the second season should be, and it was all complicated monsters and complicated situations," the actress, who played the role of aerospace engineer Maureen Robinson, stated. "So, we'll see. I'll be very interested if any of those ideas end up in the second season," she added.

Meanwhile, Sharpless appeared to have confirmed that fans of "Lost in Space" could learn more about the story of the Robot when the series returns for another installment.

When asked by TV Guide about the unexpected move from the alien mechanoid when it decided to save Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins) in the season finale even if it is linked to the family's nemesis Dr. Smith (Parker Posey), Sharpless revealed that it is all part of the mystery that they are hoping to unveil as part of an ongoing story.

According to Sharpless, the story of the Robot in season 1 wants fans to decide whether it is a good or a bad character. They also want their viewers to question whether the character is just a machine who can only follow someone's instructions or if it can decide on its own.

They also want the Robot to show that it can possibly have feelings of its own and that it can have the capacity to love and protect the boy that became attached to it. "Hopefully people will have feelings at the end that the robot has taken the first step into a larger world as well," he also said.

While Netflix has yet to decide the fate of "Lost in Space" for its second season, fans could expect to see the return of the show's cast roster that includes Parker, Jenkins, and Posey. It also includes Toby Stephens as Maureen's husband, John Robinson; Taylor Russell as Maureen's 18-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Judy Robinson; and Mina Sundwall as Maureen and John's daughter, Penny Robinson.

Brian Steele is also expected to return in the second installment of "Lost in Space" to lend his voice once again for the Robot.