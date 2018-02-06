'Lost Song' Latest News: Television-Original Anime to Roll Out on Netflix This Summer

Lost Song Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming television-original Japanese fantasy anime series, “Lost Song,” which is being produced by Mages. It will feature star musician Konomi Suzuki and voice actress Yukari Tamura.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming television-original Japanese fantasy anime series, "Lost Song."

The 60-second video reveals the series' April premiere as well as its official streaming date on Netflix Japan. The 12-episode series, which is a co-production between LIDEN FILMS and Dwango will premiere on Netflix Japan on Saturday, March 31, with each episode premiering weekly. It has also been scheduled to debut in select regions outside Japan this summer via Netflix.

YouTube/MAGES.ANIME

The cast list includes Konomi Suzuki, who will be providing the voice of the main protagonist Rin; Yukari Tamura, who will be the voice of the songstress Finis; Chiaki Takahashi, who will be taking on the role of Pony Goodlight; and Asami Seto, who is all set to play Monica Rukkusu. Other cast members include Seiichirou Yamashita as Henry Leopold, Misaki Kuno as Al, Ai Kayano as Corte/Mel, Tsuyoshi Koyama as Bazra Beamorusu, Mitsuru Ogata as Doctor Weizen, Yuuto Suzuki as Ruudo Bernstein IV, and Hiroshi Itou as Talgia Hawkley.

Junpei and Morita are collaborating to both direct and write the script for the series, while Tomonori Fukuda handles the original character designs. Deho Gallery is in charge of the background art, while Barnstorm Design Labo takes care of the design works.

The opening theme, titled "Utaeba Soko ni Kimi ga Iru Kara (If I Sing, You Will Be There)," will be performed by Suzuki.

The series tells the story of an energetic girl named Rin, who loves to eat and resides in a verdant frontier village. In contrast to her, the songstress Finis, who lives deep within the royal palace in the capital city, spends each day in solitude. They both share a miraculous power of song that allows them to heal wounds, create water, and also stir the wind. Destiny will bring them together to take on an arduous journey in the midst of a war that will taint even their miraculous healing songs with the blood of the innocents.

Can Rin and Finis work together to bring hope to a kingdom that is about to be embroiled in chaos and war?

"Lost Song" premieres sometime in April on TV Aichi, BS Fuji, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto. Information on the official broadcast schedules and other online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date.