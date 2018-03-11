Lostorage WIXOSS Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese television anime series “Lostorage conflated WIXOSS,” based on the multimedia franchise produced as a collaborative project between Takara Tomy, J.C. Staff, and Warner Entertainment Japan.

A promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese television anime series "Lostorage conflated WIXOSS." The series is part of the collaborative multimedia project by Takara Tomy, J.C. Staff, and Warner Entertainment Japan.

The 100-second video is currently streaming on Warner Bros Anime's official YouTube channel. It has also just revealed the official broadcast dates for the anime. This follows the original video animation, "Lostorage conflated WIXOSS –missing link–" that was bundled with the "WXSP Gorgeous Set" item released last year in December.

YouTube/warnerbrosanime

The Japanese animation studio J.C. Staff is animating the series under the direction of Risako Yoshida, who has previously served as episode director for "selector infected WIXOSS" and "selector spread WIXOSS." Michihiro Tsuchiya, who has previously worked on "Lostorage incited WIXOSS," will be handling the series composition for the upcoming installment.

Takamitsu Satou, who was also part of the staff for "Lostorage incited WIXOSS," will be in charge of adapting the original character designs created by Yomi Sarachi, Hitoto, Kyuta Sakai, and Manatsu Suzuki.

Another returning staff is Maiko Iuchi, who will be in charge of composing the music.

The opening themes song titled "Unlock" will be performed by Yuka Iguchi, who has also previously performed the opening theme for "Lostorage incited WIXOSS." This particular song has been previewed in the promotional video above.

On the other hand, the ending theme simply titled "I" will be performed by Cyua.

The key visual, which can also be seen above, features group of girls known as the Selectors, each of whom is holding a trading card they can use to battle against each other for a chance to win and have their wishes granted.

WIXOSS is short for the term "Wish Across."

"Lostorage conflated WIXOSS" premieres on Friday, April 6, late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. It will also air on CS TV Asa Channel 1 beginning on Monday, April 16 at 11:30 p.m. Episodes will also be streamed on ANIMAX via PlayStation and other internet services.