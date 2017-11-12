Lotus Exige Cup 430 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Lightweight Sports Car Coupled With Extreme Power

Lotus A promotional image for the Lotus Exige Cup 430.

Lotus has unveiled the Exige Cup 430, which is touted as the most extreme version of the British sports car. The new range-topping Exige comes with a high-performance engine and enhanced aerodynamics.

The Lotus Exige Cup 430 is powered by a 3.5-liter all-aluminum supercharged V6 engine that delivers 430 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual transmission which sends power to the rear wheels.

The engine is the same one used by the Evora GT430, the sports car initially dubbed as the fastest Lotus ever. However, thanks to enhancements to the Exige Cup 430's body and aerodynamics, it is able to perform so much more. It can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.2 seconds and attain a top speed of 180 mph.

Apart from improvements in the powertrain, the automaker also made sure to utilize a lightweight design.

"The Cup 430 has benefited from extensive development in areas essential to Lotus' DNA, in order to ensure that the full potential of the Exige's incredible chassis can be exploited," said Jean-Marc Gales, Lotus CEO.

The new sports car makes extensive use of carbon fiber, resulting in a curb weight of 2,049 pounds. The Exige Cup 430 can be pared down to its lightest possible configuration at 2,328 pounds. Lotus' philosophy is to only include what is truly essential for the vehicle to fulfill its potential on the track.

To enhance aerodynamic performance, the Exige Cup 430 is equipped with a lightweight front clam with carbon fiber ducts; a mesh pattern grille with a new front splitter and air curtain mechanism; and a rear clam panel with a larger, straighter wing. All in all, these translate to a downforce of about 485 pounds.

The Lotus Exige Cup 430 can now be ordered in the United Kingdom for £99,800 or about $131,600. The two-seat sports car will also be available in Germany (€127,500) and France (€128,600).