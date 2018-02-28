Louisville Cardinals' QB Lamar Jackson Amid Speculations on His Place in the Draft

Reuters/ Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Youngest Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of the Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals' quarterback Lamar Jackson is gearing up this year's NFL Scouting Combine. There are mixed speculations regarding Jackson's predicted place in the first-round draft for the NFL with some analysts placing him in the top 10, while others way down the list.

The award-winning athlete proved his abilities in college football, but experts say there is still a lot left for him to showcase in front of professional scouts. Jackson, who is the youngest Heisman Trophy recipient, is skilled and versatile when it comes to passing pocket, arm length, and range, but these are surely not enough for him to make his mark in the Combine.

According to the updated mock draft of the NFL, Jackson is at number 8 and is predicted to be drafted by the Arizona Cardinals but is also projected to be traded to the Chicago Bears.

According to NFL, the Cardinals see a lot of potential in Jackson and that he is exactly what the team needs. The Cardinals finished the 2017 season with 8 victories and 8 defeats. The team ranked fourth at the National Football Conference West division.

CBS Sports, on the other hand, puts Jackson at number 21 to the Buffalo Bills. According to CBS, Jackson still has a lot to learn when it comes to the national league and that he can learn from Bills' star QB Tyrod Taylor.

In the meantime, Jackson is hoping for an amazing performance at the Combine this week. It was also confirmed that Jackson's mother Felicia Jones will help him during the Scouting Combine instead of an agent.

The year 2017 is dubbed as the "Year of the Quarterback," and Jackson is among that class. The 21-year-old player will surely have his hands full during the Combine with another top QC pick Josh Allen from Wyoming. According to a new report by 1500 ESPN, the Minnesota Vikings would be a great fit for the young quarterback with his skills.