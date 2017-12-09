'Love and Hip Hop' Season 8 Episode 7 Spoilers: Mariahlynn Considers Getting Plastic Surgery

Facebook/LoveandHipHop Mariahlynn is considering plastic surgery.

In episode 7, Mariahlynn talks to Remy about the pressures from the industry that urge her to get plastic surgery.

On the next episode of "Love and Hip Hop" season 8, the show will follow Mariahlynn as she talks about considering taking plastic surgery because of certain standards in the music industry. VH1 posted a teaser of the episode where the aspiring music artist talks her situation out with Remy Ma.

"Mariahlynn confides in Remy Ma that she isn't happy with the way she looks and might want to get plastic surgery," the listing reads on VH1.

The clip starts out with Mariahlynn feeling overwhelmed by Remy Ma's presence because it's been her life dream to collaborate with "someone who has influenced me so much with my music."

Later on, Remy Ma starts lecturing about how Mariahlynn should change her style because it doesn't match her looks. During the commentary, Remy Ma shares her confusion why Mariahlynn is dressing the way she is.

"I don't know who she's let getting in her head, making her feel like she needs to alter her appearance in order to be accepted," said Remy.

Afterwards, Mariahlynn reveals that she's been feeling pressure from people all over the industry.

"They have this idea of what the Utopian female rapper should look like. It's like big titties, big ass, little waist," the artist said while explaining that she receives comments for not having those qualities.

"It's even been affecting me, Rem, to the point where I'm ready to go down Miami and ... maybe fix my ass or my boobs," Mariahlynn continued.

The artist even went on to explain what kind of image she wants to achieve if she goes and gets her breasts fixed. However, Remy Ma shut her down by explaining that she shouldn't be insecure.

Remy Ma ended their discussion by telling Mariahlynn that she will always support her if she wants to change something with her body, as long as it makes her happy.

The cast's reactions to episode 6 have come out on their website.

New episodes of "Love and Hip Hop" season 8 premiere every Monday night at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.