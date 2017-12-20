Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai! Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese romance-comedy anime movie, “Eiga Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai! Take on Me (Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! The Movie: Take on Me),” based on the light novels written by Torako and illustrated by Nozomi Osaka.

The official trailer has been released for the upcoming Japanese romance-comedy anime series, "Eiga Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai! Take on Me (Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! The Movie: Take on Me)." This serves as a follow-up to the two-season television anime series, "Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions."

The trailer teases the newest, and perhaps even the biggest conflict that is about to hit Yuta and Rikka's relationship. Touka is moving to Italy for work and wants to take her younger sister, Rikka, with her so they can live there as a family.

But while Yuta does understand the filial side of the argument, he is also still well aware that moving to Italy will take Rikka away from him. So when Shinka and the other members of their social group suggest that the two of them should instead elope, it seems that this is exactly what they will do, and thus begins their escape drama that will take them across Japan.

The video also previews the anime movie's theme song "Journey," performed by Japanese pop singer, ZAQ.

The movie is a follow-up to the anime television series inspired by the award-winning light novels written by Torako and illustrated by Nozomi Osaka. It is the second animated film in the franchise after the 96-minute feature film, "Takanashi Rikka Kai: Gekijō-ban Chūnibyō Demo Koi ga Shitai! (Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions the Movie: Rikka Takanashi Revision)" released in 2013, which retold the first season of the anime series from Rikka's point of view.

Tatsuya Ishihara is directing the film for Kyoto Animation, with Jukki Hanada also returning to write the film's script The character designer, Kazumi Ikeda, and the music composer, Nijine, along with the other staff members as well as the cast of the anime series are returning to reprise their respective roles.

"Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! The Movie: Take on Me" premieres in Japanese theaters next year on Saturday, Jan. 6.

American anime licensing company Sentai Filmworks has previously released the two seasons of the anime series and the "Lite" anime shorts that were launched online in home video. Fans are hoping that they will acquire the license to release the other titles in the franchise along with the upcoming movie.