'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' News: Season 7 Production Halted By Hit And Run Incident

Facebook/Love-and-Hip-Hop-Atlanta The season 6 cast of 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta'

Filming on the set of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" season 7 was forced to stop immediately after one of the production staff was allegedly run over.

Sources reportedly told TMZ that one of the security guards of the production was run down by a furious mall customer last Wednesday when Mimi Faust and other co-stars were preparing to shoot some scenes at the posh Buckhead shops.

According to the reports, the security was trying to reserve a parking slot for the production. This angered one of the mall's customers, which is why he decided to run the production staff over with his car. This incident reportedly injured the security's left leg.

After hitting the production staff, the driver reportedly hid in a nearby golf store before he left the area. The enraged driver has yet to be arrested, but the police already talked to the store attendants at the golf store and retrieve the surveillance footage of the incident from another store to identify the person.

VH1 has yet to release a statement about the incident, as well as the possible resume date for the show's production.

The future of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" season 7 used to be in jeopardy after one of its main characters Joseline Hernandez revealed that she will no longer appear after season 6.

Most of the fans believed that the show will not survive without the drama brought by the Puerto Rican beauty. But the show was saved by the former "Love & Hip Hop New York" star Erica Mena.

Celebrity Insider cited a source who claimed that Mena's entrance into the reality series will be a welcome change. "Plenty of people claimed 'Love and Hip Hop Atlanta' would be over once Joseline quit, but they were not expecting Erica to come on board—she is going to breathe new life into the show and leave her castmates quivering in their Louboutins," the source stated.

"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" season 7 is slated to air on VH1 in 2018.