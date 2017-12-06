'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Updates: Erica Mena Brings New Drama To Atlanta

vh1 Former 'Love & Hip Hop: New York' star Erica Mena joins 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' season 7.

Despite Joseline Hernandez's departure, the upcoming episodes of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" will still be full of drama since Erica Mena has been confirmed to replace her.

According to reports, the original cast member of "Love & Hip Hop New York" will step out from her reality show hiatus to join "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" season 7. A source reportedly told HollywoodLife that Mena is very excited to start filming for the show since she missed all the fun and drama that goes with it.

Mena appeared in seasons 3 to 5 of "Love & Hip Hop New York," but she decided to leave the series after she decided to focus on her relationship with co-star Bow Wow at the end of season 5 after the two announced their engagement. However, the relationship did not last after the rapper opted to get back with Joie Chavis whom he has a daughter.

"Erica is a straight talker, she tells it like it is, and she isn't afraid to stand her ground and call people on their sh*t, so you can guarantee she's going to bring one hell of a lot of drama to the A," the source also said.

The insider also mentioned that a lot of people believed that the spin-off series of the "Love & Hip Hop" franchise will have a lot to lose after Hernandez announced that she is done with the show during the second part of season 6 reunion. But with the inclusion of Mena in the equation, it can be speculated that she could breath new life into the show.

Another source told theJasmineBrand website that Mena was welcomed with open arms in her new show. "They even threw her a party in Atlanta — on camera of course — to celebrate her official return to the show and welcome her to the A," the source also said.

VH1 is expected to air the seventh season of "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" in 2018.