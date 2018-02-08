'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood' Updates: Masika Kalysha Exits in Season 5?

VH1 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' star Masika Kalysha

Masika Kalysha will no longer be a part of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood," if the rumor turns out to be true.

According to a report from theJasmineBrand, filming for season 5 of the Hollywood franchise of the "Love & Hip Hop" reality series is already underway, but Kalysha will not join the other cast of the show. The report claimed that Kalysha was the one who planned for her exit.

The report also mentioned that Fetty Wap's baby mama mentioned in the past that she feels like she is no longer interested in the show. She also hinted that she cannot wait for her contract to expire.

It can be speculated that Masika was affected when the show brought Fetty Wap's latest baby mama and ex-girlfriend Alexis Sky, since she felt that she was directly involved in Skyy's storyline.

Masika has been featured in the show for a total of three seasons, since she was first introduced as a supporting cast in season 1 but skipped season 2. She returned as a main cast in season 3, then signed up to be a supporting cast for season 4.

However, Masika and VH1 have yet to confirm if her departure from the show for the next season of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" is already official.

In another news, another "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" cast member Princess Love is currently proud of her growing baby bump.

The wife of singer-actor Ray J proudly shares her baby belly in her social media accounts. She even posted a video showing her moving belly.

Love's pregnancy was peppered with cheating rumors, saying that Ray J was seeing other women while they were waiting for their child. On his Instagram account, the singer-actor denied the rumors in a philosophical post, saying, "Dont let the devil try to come into your world and break you down- Be the best father on the Planet!"

The next season of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" is expected to be announced later this year.