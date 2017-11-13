'Love & Hip Hop: New York' News: James Cheats on Mariah Lynn? Navarro Plays Mediator in Ashley-Anais Rift

(Photo: VH1) A promotional image for "Love & Hip Hop: New York."

Major confrontations are coming in tonight's episode of "Love & Hip Hop: New York" season 8 titled "Bodied."

For starters, the tension between James and Mariah Lynn continues to heat up as the former seeks to get even with her. He feels that Self is trying to get close to his girl while Mariah insists that he is just his boss and nothing more.

Of course, James is not at all happy that she did not have her back during her single release party as seen in the previous "Love & Hip Hop: New York" episode, in which he came up on stage to say a few words and was cut off by Self.

In "Love & Hip Hop: New York" season 8, episode 3, James will try to settle scores not with Self but with Mariah Lynn, who tries to work things out with him.

She visits him on the set of his music video, where he finds him getting cozy with Sophia Body, who claims James told her that he was single. Needless to say, Mariah Lynn is furious and attacks her.

This appears to be James' idea of getting revenge and to make Mariah Lynn feel the pang of hurt brought by the idea that her and Self's relationship is more than just professional. However, he may have gone too far this time, which could result in the very thing he was hoping would not happen.

Meanwhile, "Love & Hip Hop: New York" season 8, episode 3 will also see Dream Doll pledge her allegiance to Bri and go straight to Bianca to tell her that. Dream Doll warns her that if she messes with her friend, the latter should expect that she will be there to defend her.

The installment will also allow fans to check back in on the love triangle involving Navarro, his wife Ashley and talent Anais. Navarro plays mediator as he tries to fix the rift between the two girls.

"Love & Hip Hop: New York" season 8, episode 3, "Bodied," airs Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.