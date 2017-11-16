'Love & Hip Hop: New York' News: Justin Learns of Karl Dargan's Alleged Infidelity

R&B artist Lil' Mo and husband boxer Karl Dargan are the newest additions to season eight of VH1's highest-rated docu-series "Love & Hip Hop: New York."

Lil' Mo established a spot in the music industry in the early 2000s as an R&B singer. She debuted as Missy Elliott's protégée. But after contributing guest vocals to a few of the singer's widely popular work, including "Hot Boyz," she managed to land herself a contract. Later on, she would be making her own chart-topping singles of her own.

Dargan also made a name for himself in his respective field. Dubbed "Dynamite" in the ring, Dargan has won several Men's Light Welterweight championship. The highlight of his career was when he won gold at the Pan American Games in 2007. But he quit in 2015, after injuring his left eye during a fight against Tony "The Lightning" Luis. He has not been in the ring since.

Though the couple's careers may have slowed down in the past few years, they are ready to give it a jump start. Moving to New York City is the first step to reviving their careers.

"Me and Lil Mo have been dying to get back to work and get this paper. She's excited for me to get in the ring and I'm excited for her to get in the booth," Dargan confessed.

Their careers may be back on track, but their highly-publicized lifestyle may be causing their son Justin suffering. After a few quick searches on Google, their child learned about his father's alleged infidelity. In one of the reports he read, he learned that his father may be leaving his mother to pursue his girlfriends.

Justin's discovery has upset the entire family. And to move past this, Lil' Mo wants Dargan to clear things up with his son once and for all.

"Love & Hip Hop: New York" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.