Love & Hip Hop New York Season 8 Updates: Remy Ma and Papoose Plans To Have A New Child?

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Rapper and songwriter Remy Ma

Remy Ma seemed to be ready to give her husband Papoose a new child based on the latest episode of "Love & Hip Hop New York" season 8.

In episode 6, the rapper reportedly opened her Conceited in Raleigh, North Carolina. It was attended by some of the people close to her life, including her Papoose and their close friend Lil' Mo. In the middle of the festivities during the store opening, Remy told her husband that she is now ready to consult with a doctor when he opened up the idea of in-vitro fertilization.

In June, the female rapper told HollywoodLife that she and Papoose are still looking forward to having a child despite the heartbreaking miscarriage that they had to go through in the past.

"We want to start all over and we're looking forward to it. Hopefully if everything goes as planned the way we want it to, we will get to share it with the world," the award-winning rapper-songwriter stated.

Early this year, Remy opened up about losing their first unborn child in an episode of the VH1 reality show. She also posted a highly emotional video on Instagram where she discussed in detail how she and her husband dealt with the pain of losing their unborn child.

At the moment, Remy has one son named Jayson while Papoose has three kids from their previous relationships. But the couple's journey to add another child in the family is expected to unfold in the current season of "Love & Hip Hop New York."

VH1 airs new episodes of "Love & Hip Hop New York" season 8 every Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT. The show's upcoming episodes are expected to feature Lil Mo's drama with her husband Karl, especially after she confided with Remy about their troubles at home in the previous season.