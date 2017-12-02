'Love Is Like a Cocktail' Anime Spoilers: Next Episodes to Feature More of Secondary Characters?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the short-form Japanese anime series, "Osake wa Fuufu ni Natte kara" or "Love Is Like a Cocktail," based on the manga by Crystal na Yousuke.

A simple gesture of love gets passed on and made life a bit more bearable for some people on the Japanese short-form slice-of-life anime series, "Love Is Like a Cocktail."

When Sora noticed his hardworking wife was looking tired and gloomy so early in the morning, he decided to pass on a nugget of wisdom in order to make her feel better equipped to face another work day. Sora gave his wife a hug for thirty seconds, telling her that doing this could supposedly make someone feel better.

And seeing as it worked for her, Chisato decided to pass the gesture on to her co-worker, friend, and occasional rival, Yui Shiraishi, who benefited from it so much so that she eventually passed the gesture on to her husband in the evening when the latter came home from work.

It seems that the Mizusawa couple's supportive and loving relationship is gradually rubbing off on the Shiraishi couple as well. How else will Sora's gentle and loving gestures affect the other characters in this short-form series? Is Chisato's reliable assistant, Koharu Sakurai, about to get a supportive hug from her boss as well?

This week's drink is a Zoom, which is said to be a cocktail that represents an embrace, much like what Sora gave Chisato in the morning. It is made with 30 milliliters of brandy, 15 milliliters od honey, and 15 milliliters of cream, combined by shaking the mixture well.

More cocktail drinks are coming as the series continues to show its audiences brief glimpses of Sora and Chisato's home and work lives.

"Love Is Like a Cocktail" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 2 a.m. JST on Sun TV. It is also available on the online video service GYAO! and is also simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.