'Love Is Like a Cocktail' Anime Spoilers: Series to Feature More Scenes of Supportive Love Between Husband and Wife

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the short-form Japanese anime series, "Osake wa Fuufu ni Natte kara" or "Love Is Like a Cocktail," based on the manga by Crystal na Yousuke.

Chisato Mizusawa may not be good with horror movies, but she sure proved to be a supportive wife on the latest episode of the Japanese short-form slice-of-life anime series, "Love Is Like a Cocktail."

While the previous episodes have mostly shown Sora Mizusawa being supportive of his wife, episode 7 gave Chisato to a chance to prove that she could also be as equally supportive of her husband's interests.

When Sora chanced upon a scary movie on television, the sight and sounds of it immediately caused the horrified Chisato to turn blue in the face. But instead of telling her husband to change the channel, she chose to endure her fright, if only to let her husband finish the movie.

In turn, Sora prepared an Irish coffee for her, and even assured her that she could cling to him anytime she felt scared — an advice that the drunken Chisato used to the fullest of her advantage by clinging to her husband even after the movie has already ended.

Sora and Chisato's relationship is no doubt an ideal one, with both husband and wife showing each other love and support in their own way. What other things will Chisato be willing to endure for Sora's sake? How many more comforting libations will Sora be mixing for his wife?

Sora's Irish Coffee was made with 30 milliliters each of Irish Whiskey, hot coffee, and whipped cream, with one cube of sugar. Although the original recipe uses un-whipped cream, those with whipped cream are also now being sold as Irish Coffee. The term is sometimes used to generally refer to alcoholic coffee drinks.

"Love Is Like a Cocktail" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at 2 a.m. JST on Sun TV. It is also available on the online video service GYAO! and in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.