Osake wa Fuufu ni Natte kara Official Site Screenshot taken from the next episode of the short-form Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Osake wa Fuufu ni Natte kara," also known as "Love Is Like a Cocktail," based on the webmanga series written and illustrated by Crystal na Yousuke.

The final episode of the Japanese slice-of-life anime series "Love Is Like a Cocktail" is coming. What new cocktail is Sora mixing for his hardworking wife, Chisato, to cap off the series?

The previous two episodes finally gave viewers a glimpse into Sora and Chisato's first meeting. It was when Chisato was fairly new at work and was always getting nervous about every task. She chanced upon a bar one rainy night, and although she only intended to take shelter from the rain, the substitute bartender invited her in for a drink.

Fast-forward to several years later, Chisato found herself back at that bar with her workmates, Yui and Koharu, and Sora was once again substituting for the bartender, who has just fallen ill. This incident brought back memories of how she met her husband.

What other events will be revealed from Chisato and Sora's past and present as they make their way home together? The synopsis for the upcoming episode teases that Sora will be preparing a special dinner for his wife. However, since Chisato did not drink anything alcoholic in front of her workmates, she may feel rather disappointed to find no alcohol on the table.

But it seems that Sora will be preparing a special cocktail, which may be the same one he prepared for her the first time they met each other at the bar.

What old, warm memories will a glass of frozen mango cocktail bring for Chisato and Sora? Additionally, it seems that the final episode will also be giving viewers a glimpse into the Shiraishi couple's home life.

"Love Is Like a Cocktail" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at late night 2 a.m. JST on Sun TV. It is also available on the online video service GYAO! and is also simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.