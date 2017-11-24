'Love Is Like a Cocktail' Episode 9 Spoilers: Will Chisato Be Mixing More Drinks for Sora?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the short-form Japanese anime series, "Osake wa Fuufu ni Natte kara" or "Love Is Like a Cocktail," based on the manga by Crystal na Yousuke.

For the last seven episodes, Sora Mizusawa has been the one mixing the drinks to provide comfort and support for his hardworking wife, Chisato. However, the most recent episode of the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Love Is Like a Cocktail," saw a reversal of roles after Sora went down with a cold.

When Chisato came home from work one night to find her husband with a fever, she insisted on making their dinner. But it soon became apparent that her efficiency at the office did not extend to an efficiency in the kitchen when she ended up creating a soup that tasted bad and somehow messing up a simple porridge recipe she got from the internet.

However, when she opened their almost empty fridge and caught sight of the eggs, it hit her with the best possible treat that she could put together without quite possibly burning down the house next.

This week's episode saw Chisato prepare an egg sake for her husband with one piece of egg, one tablespoon of honey, 200 milliliters of milk, and 35 milliliters of sake.

The drink succeeded in making Sora feel better, and it let him show a trace of his own version of drunken cuteness.

Egg sake is popularly known as a traditional flu remedy in Japan. It is said that the lysozyme in the egg whites and the natural antibacterial properties of the sake work together to drive the cold bacteria away. Moreover, drinking sake also heats the body from the inside and promotes a good restful sleep.

It is often prepared using only three ingredients: egg, sake, and sugar.

The previous episode has also proven that despite her shortcomings in the kitchen, Chisato's love for her husband more than efficient enough for her to keep striving to find ways to make her husband feel as comfortable as he always does for her.

What new sides of the Mizusawa couple will the upcoming episodes reveal?

"Love Is Like a Cocktail" airs on Tuesdays late night at 1 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at 2 a.m. JST on Sun TV. It is also available on the online video service GYAO! and is also simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.