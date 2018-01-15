'Love Is Like After the Rain' Episode 2 Spoilers: Akira's Injury to Worsen?

Koi wa Ameagari no You ni Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese romance anime series, “Koi wa Ameagari no You ni,” also known as “After the Rain,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Jun Mayuzuki.

Love, or something quite akin to it, seems to have started blooming for Akira and Mr. Kondo on the Japanese romance anime series, "Koi wa Ameagari no You ni, (Love Is Like After the Rain)," also simply known as "After the Rain."

The premiere episode of the anime adaptation of Jun Mayuzuki's manga series began by introducing viewers to the main characters: the 17-year-old Akira, who has quit the track and field team at her high school due to an injury; and Mr. Kondo, the 45-year-old manager at the family restaurant where Akira is working part-time.

It quickly became apparent that Akira has been harboring secret feelings for the clumsy middle-aged man, who turned out to be a divorcé with a young son named Yuto. It was also soon revealed how their paths first crossed on a particularly rainy afternoon, when Akira, having come from a chiropractic clinic for her checkup, walked into the family restaurant to wait out the rain.

Mr. Kondo graciously gave her coffee on the house and even performed a little magic trick on a single-serve container of milk that Akira later put on her coffee.

As the series progresses with Akira and Mr. Kondo's interactions at present, well-placed flashbacks into the not-too-distant past also serve to add layers to both their characters and their gradually unfolding tale of love, lost dreams, healing, and second chances.

The synopsis for the upcoming second episode teases a potential worsening of Akira's injury that will force her to take a break from work for a while. Mr. Kondo, who is touched by the incident, becomes concerned and visits Akira to check on her.

How will this turn of events improve Akira and Mr. Kondo's interactions with each other? Will Akira finally be able to tell Mr. Kondo about her feelings, or will the incident only make her too embarrassed to speak her mind?

Additionally, does Mr. Kondo's show of concern mean he's also developing some feelings for Akira or is it simply just concern that a manager typically shows for his subordinate?

"Love Is Like After the Rain" airs on Thursdays late night at 12:55 a.m. JST on Fuji TV's noitaminA programming block. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions both inside and outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video.