'Love Live! Sunshine!!' Anime Film Announced; Will Aqours Still Be Its Central Group?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the second season of the Japanese music-themed anime series, "Love Live! Sunshine!!," which is part of a collaborative multimedia project developed by ASCII Media Works' Dengeki G's Magazine, music label Lantis, and Sunrise.

A film project has been announced for the Japanese music-themed anime series, "Love Live! Sunshine!!"

Following the conclusion of its second season, the series gave fans something more to look forward to with an upcoming movie that will reportedly be an all-new work, as revealed by the staff working on the new project.

What could an "all-new" work mean? Will the film be featuring a brand new group of girls aiming to win the Love Live! event, or will it still follow Aqours as they pursue their dreams, both personal and as a group, beyond the walls of the Uranoshi Girls' High School?

The final episode of the second saw the girls, who have been working hard for this one mutual goal, finally reaping the fruits of all their hard work. Aqours have won the Love Live! competition, which was quite the perfect way to end their days at the Uranohoshi Girls' High School.

Will Chika and her crew be singing once more in the upcoming film? Will they once again be driven to achieve victory in another music event? Or will they instead serve as mentors and inspirations for a brand new breed of would-be idols vying to win the next Love Live! event?

The first "Love Live!" project was announced back in 2015, with the key phrases, "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." The name of Chika's group, Aqours, was eventually chosen after it gained the most number of votes in a poll participated in by the fans.

The project then went on to launch the first season of the "Love Live! Sunshine!!" anime in 2016, with online streaming sights Crunchyroll, Funimation and Daisuki, screaming the episodes in select regions outside of Japan.

No further detail has been given yet about the upcoming anime film. But more information will surely be released in the coming months.