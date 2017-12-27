'Love Live! Sunshine!!' Season 2 Episode 13 Spoilers: What's Next for Aqours?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the second season of the Japanese music-themed anime series, "Love Live! Sunshine!!," which is part of a collaborative multimedia project developed by ASCII Media Works' Dengeki G's Magazine, music label Lantis, and Sunrise.

Did Aqours finally realize their dream of winning the Love Live? This seems to be the question that was left in the viewers' mind by at the end of the previous episode of the Japanese idol anime series, "Love Live! Sunshine!!" season 2.

The previous episode finally brought Chika and the rest of Aqours to Tokyo to participate in the Love Live finals. Since deciding to form a school idol group in one of the places they revisited at one point in the episode, the girls have been through a lot of challenges and have thus overcome more than a handful of hardships just to get to this moment together.

It has not been an easy road to take, but they soldiered on and kept their eyes focused on their shared goal. But did they really want to win the Love Live? This was the question that the girls of Aqours pondered upon in the hours leading up to their stage performance. And during this time, they thought back to what they have already achieved and looked forward to discovering more of their potentials and thus achieving more personal successes in the future.

In addition to this, they have also seen the amount of support that their fans have been giving them when they previously visited the shrine and saw their groups name on the prayer tablets left there by their supporters.

All of these experiences and realizations eventually led Aqours on the stage of the Love Live finals to perform their song, "WATER BLUE NEW WORLD." They performed with smiles on their faces, all looking like they have already achieved their goals, regardless of the eventual contest results.

The upcoming 13th episode titled "Our Own Radiance" will reveal the outcome of the Love Live finals and how it will guide the girls' next step. Did they win? If so, what new opportunities will this victory open up for them? On the contrary, if they lost, will they still be continuing on as Aqours?

"Love Live! Sunshine!!" season 2 airs on Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.