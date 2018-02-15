Lovebox Festival 2018 Lineup Revealed

Facebook/Lovebox Festival Lovebox Festival 2017 was the festival's biggest year to date.

The Lovebox Festival has just announced its official 2018 lineup for their upcoming music event on July 13 to July 14, and many people are thrilled.

Lovebox 2018 has revealed on Twitter on Feb. 14 that Childish Gambino, Skepta, and N.E.R.D would be headlining the event, with SZA as a special guest.

On July 13, Grammy nominee DJ Diplo will be performing, as well as rapper Anderson Paak and his band The Free Nationals, recording artist Vince Staples, DJ Jane Fitz, DJ Saoirse, multi-award-winning artist Ms Banks. Twenty-two other performing artists were named to perform on Friday.

Broadcaster and DJ Annie Mac, whom Lovebox has called a favorite, will be performing on Saturday. Nineteen-year-old Mura Masa, charismatic hip-hop singer Action Bronson, The Internet band, eclectic B. Traits, and Big Boi are some other names to be performing on July 14. Twenty-one more artists will be performing during the day.

Meanwhile, Hip Hop Karaoke, Noisey and Corona Sunsets will be entertaining the audience for both days. Last year, Frank Ocean, Solange and Jamie XX led the Lovebox Festival. It was their biggest year so far.

Lovebox tickets were already released on Feb. 13 as early bird tickets and were quickly sold out. The first to third releases of tickets for General Admission have also been sold out.

As of Feb. 15, the fourth release for tickets for the General Admission can be bought on the festival's website for £59.50 with a fee of £6.75. Deaf and disabled guests are given one free ticket for their accompanying carer.

The Lovebox Festival was first established in 2002. Now in its 16th year, one of the most-awaited music festivals in the UK will be hosted at the Gunnersbury Park in West London.

"I am delighted to welcome the Lovebox and Citadel Festivals to the borough this summer. Rightly recognised as among the very best anywhere across the capital and beyond, these festivals will boast acclaimed, international artists and a vibrant atmosphere for the many thousands of fans attending," said Julian Bell of the Ealing Council, the local authority for the London Borough of Ealing, told Get West London.