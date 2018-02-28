Luann De Lesseps Update: RHONY Star Comes Back with Cabaret Show

Facebook/rhnyc Luann de Lesseps currently stars in Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York."

"The Real Housewives of New York" star Luann de Lesseps takes to the cabaret to make a smooth comeback following a rocky couple of years.

The past two years have not been kind on the 52-year-old reality star. She married ex-husband Tom D'Agostino on New Year's Eve of 2016 only to find out later that he only wanted a "part-time marriage." They divorced seven months later.

De Lesseps has had a hard time coping. Almost a year after their wedding, she went back to Palm Beach, where they were married. The outing apparently brought back "buried emotions," and ended up with her being arrested for drunken battery.

She has since apologized for her arrest and has also voluntarily checked into an alcohol treatment facility.

Now, the TV personality, who is also a singer, is trying to put her life back into the right track through music. On Feb. 27, de Lesseps took the New York stage for a cabaret show.

The original production chronicled her life in the "fast lane," as told in hysterical stories and pop songs performed in her signature style. Tickets to the show were reportedly sold out.

"To know that the show was totally sold out and people are still trying to get tickets is a really great feeling," de Lesseps said in an interview with the The New York Times. "That I get to come back and have something creative to sink my teeth into has been really helpful for me, because it's been a rocky road, the past two years."

When asked about her recent arrest, the RHONY star said, "I can't avoid the whole story of what happened to me in Palm Beach. I'm trying to keep it light while also taking it seriously."

Apart from de Lesseps, the cabaret show also starred "Saturday Night Live" alum Rachel Dratch, drag superstar Lady Bunny, Sonja Morgan, Tony winner Tony Yazbeck, "Newsies" star Andrew Keenan Bolger, and Laura Benanti, who acts as Melania Trump on the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

De Lesseps has another show scheduled in the same venue for March 8.