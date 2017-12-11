Lucasfilm President Wants 'Thor: Ragnarok' Director Taika Waititi to Direct a 'Star Wars' Movie

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni World Premiere of Thor: Ragnarok – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 11/10/2017 - (L-R) Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston and Mark Ruffalo.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy thinks "Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi will do wonders if he helms a "Star Wars" movie in the future, but Waititi thinks otherwise. As much as Kennedy would love to have Waititi to direct a "Star Wars" movie, the renowned director believes his style is not a perfect fit for the franchise.

Kennedy took over Lucasfilm after Disney acquired the studio in 2012, replacing George Lucas. In a recent interview, the executive revealed that she was a fan of Waititi's work on "Thor: Ragnarok," which hit theaters last month and has been one of Marvel's most successful movies. "I would love for him to direct a 'Star Wars' movie. I think he has exactly the right sensibility. It was very exciting to see him step into the Marvel universe and do such an amazing job with 'Thor,'" she said.

As a filmmaker, Waititi is known for injecting hilarious elements in his movies, and it looks like that is what Kennedy wants to see in future "Star Wars" movies. During the interview, Kennedy even asked Newshub to "let him know" about her offer and said she was serious about it.

Previously, Waititi preemptively jested about rejecting an offer to direct "Star Wars 9" when Colin Trevorrow stepped down as its original director. When news about Trevorrow leaving his post surfaced, Waititi's name was one of the names that came up a few times, although he never really got an offer to direct the project. He also previously said that he's not the right fit for the "Star Wars" franchise.

In a more recent statement, however, Waititi expressed his interest to work with Lucasfilm on a "Star Wars" movie, saying he's an idiot if he passes up the chance. "I'm not an idiot. Who would actually say no to 'Star Wars?'" he said.

The next movie in the "Star Wars" franchise, "The Last Jedi," will arrive in theaters on Dec. 15. Meanwhile, fans have yet to see if this Waititi-Lucasfilm collaboration will ever come to fruition.