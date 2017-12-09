Lucasfilm Wants 'Thor: Ragnarok' Director Taika Waititi to Make a 'Star Wars' Movie

"Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi is a wanted man. That is, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy wants him to do a "Star Wars" movie in the future.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni World Premiere of Thor: Ragnarok – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 11/10/2017 - (L-R) Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston and Mark Ruffalo.

Kennedy actually made a job offer to Waititi in public while doing the press junket for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in New Zealand, the director's home country. She told Newshub she'd love it if Waititi comes aboard the franchise.

"I think he has exactly the right sensibility," Kennedy said, adding that the press should tell the director about the job offer. "It was very exciting to see him step into the Marvel universe and do such an amazing job with Thor."

Waititi received several praises for making "Thor: Ragnarok" such an entertaining film. Most critics hailed the movie as the best in the Marvel trilogy. In an interview with New York Times in October, however, Waititi said that his style and vision might not fit the tone of the "Star Wars" movies.

"That particular franchise seems really hard," the director said. "There's not much room for someone like me."

He further explained what he said in another interview with Uproxx. He acknowledged that he would be an idiot if he passed on the chance to do a "Star Wars" film. Only, he might not be the right man for the job.

"It's such a strong, established property – you recognize it and you recognize the tone with every one of those films," Waititi said. "So I can kind of get why, on the studio side, why they feel they have a duty to keep it a certain way."

Now that Kennedy has a standing job offer, then perhaps Waititi might reconsider working for the studio. Lucasfilm, after all, plans to expand the franchise with more trilogies and standalone films in the next 10 years. One of these projects might be the right fit for Waititi's brand of humor and storytelling.