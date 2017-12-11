Facebook/LuciferonFOX Lucifer (Tom Ellis) discovers the Sinnerman's (Kevin Carroll) ally.

Lucifer (Tom Ellis) will discover that the Sinnerman (Kevin Carroll) was working with someone else in episode 10. Meanwhile, Jillian Rose Reed from MTV's "Awkward" has been cast in a guest role this season 3.

On the next episode of "Lucifer" season 3, titled "The Sin Bin," Lucifer will learn that the Sinnerman was working with an ally in his demise. In the episode 10 promo, Lucifer already has the Sinnerman as his hostage.

"It's time to make a deal with the devil," Lucifer tells the Sinnerman.

But later on, Marcus (Tom Welling) informs the group that the Sinnerman "was working with an accomplice." With this hunch, Lucifer will try to squeeze the Sinnerman for information so he can get rid of any threats that could come after him or his loved ones.

However, Lucifer deducts that the Sinnerman could have been "working for someone else," instead of him being the main big bad. As seen in another promo for episode 10, the Sinnerman's ally could be Marcus himself.

"I know you're not who you pretend to be. I know who you really are," Lucifer says on the teaser, before showing an uncomfortable and guilty Marcus.

It's also possible that Marcus just has a secret identity that's not related to the Sinnerman. Fans will have to wait for episode 10's launch to find out.

Meanwhile, Reed has been confirmed to be a guest star this third season of Lucifer, TVLine reports.

Reed will portray a character named Cece, who is the quirky and bubbly yet devoted personal assistant of a very famous pop star. Cece is also the best friend of this aforementioned celebrity, who she has remained loyal to for many years already.

The episode where Reed will appear in has not been confirmed yet.

New episodes of "Lucifer" season 3 every Monday night at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.