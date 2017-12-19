'Lucifer' Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers: Flashbacks Reveal How Lucy Lost His Wings

Facebook/LuciferonFOX "Lucifer" season 3 returns in January 2018.

When "Lucifer" season 3 returns next year, flashbacks will reveal how Lucifer (Tom Ellis) came to Earth and what made him lose his wings.

On the next episode of "Lucifer" season 3, titled "City of Angels?" the show goes back to where it all began — when the titular character lost his wings. According to the episode 11 listing on The Futon Critic, the past will reveal Lucifer's arrival to Los Angeles.

His brother, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), will try to bring Lucifer back home. However, he will be interrupted when a mugger robs him. Amenadiel has no choice but to ask Lucifer for help, but the devil will only agree if he gets a favor from it.

In the episode 11 promo, it appears that Lucifer and Amenadiel are having fun in their mission. When the two are eyeing a convertible that's not theirs, Amenadiel wonders how his brother plans on using it.

"You know me, brother. I can turn anything on," Lucifer teased. But later on, it seems that the brothers arrive at a conflict.

When Lucifer tells his brother that he won't be leaving, Amenadiel warns him that their father will be "furious." However, it seems that that's what Lucifer wants to happen.

"And now he's going to find me," Lucifer tells Amenadiel.

Meanwhile, episode 11 will also show Chloe (Lauren German) and Dan (Kevin Alejandro) when they were still married. The two will be working on the murder of a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, while appearing to still be so in love with each other.

It turns out that their killer will turn out to be the same person who mugged Amenadiel, which could be the link that will bring Chloe and Lucifer together.

"Lucifer" season 3 returns on Monday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.