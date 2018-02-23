Facebook/LuciferonFOX Lucifer (Tom Welling) takes on a case that brings him to high school's past.

In episode 15, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) work on a case that brings him to a high school reunion. Meanwhile, Tom Welling talks about how fans see his character on the show.

On the next episode of "Lucifer" season 3, titled "High School Poppycock," the fallen angel and his partner will work on the murder of a best-selling novelist.

According to the episode 15 listing on The Futon Critic, Lucifer and Chloe discover that the author's novels are based on real people from her past. To solve who killed the famous novelist, the team must dig through her high school life in the past.

On the episode 15 promo, Chloe suggests to Lucifer that he can attend the novelist's high school reunion as one of her former classmates.

"Lucifer, you could go as Todd," Chloe tells him. Dan (Kevin Alejandro) joins in, teasing Lucifer that he has a resemblance to the person who the fallen angel seems to dislike in terms of looks.

"Look, he looks just like you," Dan teases Lucifer. But when Lucifer gets to the high school reunion, he has a little bit of fun himself.

"High school reunion's a very popular torture in hell," Lucifer says, amused at the reunion.

Meanwhile, Welling talked about how fans have come to like Marcus Pierce by understanding his intentions.

"Understanding what he wants and why he's doing what he's doing," said Welling in an interview with Variety. The actor also said that even though his character does "not so nice" things, he still viewed as a person on the show.

The actor indicated that "Lucifer" simplified a few things in terms of his character, which made it relatable to the viewers.

Overall, Welling admits that he enjoys playing a complicated character although he knows that it can also be "scary" especially when it involves manipulating people's emotions.

"Lucifer" season 3 airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.