'Lucifer' Season 3 Episode 16 Spoilers: Chloe Leads Probe on Hollywood Murder

Facebook/LuciferonFOX Promotional image for 'Lucifer'

Chloe (Lauren German) will put her life at risk to save an innocent life in the upcoming episode of "Lucifer."

In episode 16 titled "Infernal Guinea Pig," the synopsis reveals that Chloe will go out of her way to solve a murder case. When the Los Angeles PD is tapped to investigate a homicide in the heart of Hollywood, she will reportedly sacrifice her own safety to save an innocent victim. Elsewhere, Lucifer (Tom Elli) is determined to help Marcus aka Cain (Tom Welling), going as far as planning a "hell-raising scheme." Amenadiel (DB Woodside) and Maze's (Lesley-Ann Brandt) appearance, however, will make things complicated.

Meanwhile, the spoilers for episode 15 titled "High School Poppycock," which will air on Feb. 26, reveals that Lucifer and Chloe will be assigned to probe the murder of a best-selling novelist. They will discover that all her works are based on actual events and real people from her past. To find her killer, the detectives must infiltrate her high school reunion and see who has the motives to silence her. As for Amenadiel, he and Linda (Rachael Harris) will reportedly struggle in making their relationship known to other people.

On a different note, fans are still reeling over the return of Charlotte (Tricia Helfer), aka the human whose body was inhabited by Lucifer's mother. When mom left Earth to create a universe of her own, the defense attorney, who was actually dead, returned to life. Helfer recently shared her experience playing both Charlotte and Mom in the Fox series.

"Oh, that's a hard one. Mom was just so much fun and deliciousness to play. I really enjoyed the first couple of episodes of Charlotte back, and I'm enjoying her struggle, but kind of in the middle, she just sort of floats for awhile, because she thinks she has things under control, so as an actor, that's less interesting to play, but it's ramping up towards the end of the season. The next run of seven episodes, for me, it's going to ramp up again. ... The plateau isn't so much, but the bomb's about to drop. So it's going to be really fun for me finishing up the season," Helfer said.

"Lucifer" season 3 episode 16 will air on Monday, March 5 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.