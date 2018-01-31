'Lucifer' Season 3 Spoilers: Amenadiel Tries to Kill Pierce At His Request; Ella Defends Her Brother

Facebook/LuciferonFOX Promotional image for 'Lucifer'

The upcoming episode of "Lucifer" season 3 will see Ella (Aimee Garcia) working to defend her brother.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "My Brother's Keeper," states that Lucifer (Tom Ellis) will help Chloe (Lauren German) with a case involving the murder of a diamond thief. Their investigation will lead them to the conclusion that Ella's brother might have been the perpetrator. Of course, Ella will not take the accusation lying down. She believes that her brother is innocent, so she will do her best to prove that he is not guilty. In an effort to clear her brother of any suspicion, she will enlist the help of a surprising ally.

Elsewhere, Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) will turn to Linda (Rachael Harris) for help, which will result in the latter becoming unnerved. Finally, Pierce (Tom Welling) and Amenadiel (D. B. Woodside) will sort out their problems.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Lucifer pointing out to Pierce/Cain that he only wants to die because he is unable to see how fun life can be.

"I'll never understand you," Lucifer says to the world's first murderer. And, it looks like he does not have to understand Pierce at all. The next scene shows him talking to Amenadiel, asking him to help him die or suffer the same fate instead. Pierce hits Amenadiel, knocking him off his chair.

"This won't end well for you," Amenadiel says. The two then proceed to beat each other up at Lucifer's nightclub. Their brawl looks very intense as they break things and throw each other across the room. It even shows Amenadiel shooting a gun. Lucifer returns and sees the state of both his club and his brother.

"Bloody hell," he says. "What does the other guy look like?"

"Immortal," Amenadiel replies, revealing that he failed at killing Pierce.

"Lucifer" season 3 airs Mondays, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.