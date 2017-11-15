'Lucifer' Season 3 Spoilers: Chloe Uses Seduction to Solve a Case in Episode 8

(Photo: Facebook/LuciferonFOX) Promo image for the Fox series, "Lucifer."

Chloe (Lauren German) investigates on a dating app-related murder on the upcoming episode of "Lucifer" season 3.

Titled "Chloe Does Lucifer," next week's episode will see Chloe uses her seduction skills to find leads on a murder case. After an individual's death is tied to a celebrity dating app, Chloe and Lucifer (Tom Ellis) question everything they know about the social media world in order to crack the case.

Linda (Rachael Harris) continues to recover from her ex-husband's loss with the help of Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), while Ella (Aimee Garcia) does everything she can to stay away from Charlotte (Tricia Helfer).

The promo opens with Lucifer arguing with Chloe about how they will approach their latest case. Lucifer insists that for them to succeed, they must work together. Chloe does not seem to care about his opinion but she eventually agrees. The next scene cuts to Chloe wearing a figure-hugging dress as she enters a night club to find the suspect.

While hanging out at the bar, a man tries to have a conversation with her. She immediately informs Lucifer through her concealed microphone that their possible suspect has approached her. Lucifer, who hides in a van outside the club, tells her to just act normal and avoid looking suspicious but she lets out an awkward laugh instead.

"Lucifer" has always touched on the titular character's daddy issues since its debut. While there are still no plans to introduce Lucifer's father, co-showrunner Joe Henderson recently teased that they are just waiting for the right time.

"It is one of those things that is such a big moment," he explained. "The fun of God is that Lucifer projects so much onto him, so not meeting him allows Lucifer to keep doing that. The question is when storywise we want to completely meet the person, or is it always more interesting to always have him be the absent father?"

The third season of "Lucifer" airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.