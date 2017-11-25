'Lucifer' Season 3 Spoilers: Lucifer and Chloe Face the Sinnerman in Episode 9

(Photo: Facebook/LuciferonFOX) Promo image for the Fox series, "Lucifer."

The Sinnerman's true identity is finally unveiled on the upcoming episode of "Lucifer" season 3.

Titled "The Sinnerman," the show's next episode will see Lucifer (Tom Ellis) start to worry about the recipients of his favors as they all begin to turn up dead. While conducting further investigation with Chloe (Lauren German), they finally come face-to-face with the notorious crime boss, the Sinnerman.

Marcus (Tom Welling) goes back to work after being shot, while Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) finds a new job. Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), on the other hand, is on cloud nine as he spends time with his new love interest.

The promo opens with Lucifer realizing that the recent killings are connected to him. While standing near a dead body, he tells his colleagues that someone might be sending him a message by murdering those who have ties to him. The final moments of the clip feature a vengeful Lucifer determined to find the person who wants to kill him.

Many fans may have noticed that Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) has not been around so much this season. In a recent interview, Brandt offered hints as to what lies ahead for her character in the next few episodes.

"Amenadiel and I are going to blow up again," she teased. "We're going to be at loggerheads, and there's a fight coming up between the angel and the demon, which D.B. [Woodside] and I are really excited about."

The last episode in which fans saw a major conflict between the two characters was the third episode in season 1. She also hinted at a new face joining the action this season.

Brandt added, "They've obviously gone through a lot together, and it's going to take something really huge for them to come back to that place. And like I said, there's this conflict with Linda and another person coming into the mix."

The third season of "Lucifer" airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.