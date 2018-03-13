'Lucifer' Season 3 Spoilers: Lucifer And Chloe's Latest Case Might Be Connected To Cain's Past

Facebook/LuciferonFOX Promo image for "Lucifer" season 3

Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and his detective partner Chloe Decker (Lauren German) will find themselves running a killer who hates seeing two happy people in love in the next episode of "Lucifer" season 3.

According to the synopsis for the episode called "The Last Heartbreak," the partners will be tasked to hunt a serial killer who aims to kill couples who are in love. But Lieutenant Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling), also known as Cain, will realize that the case was linked to the murder that he solved back in 1958.

This could mean that Lucifer and Chloe might find themselves working with the lieutenant to solve the case faster. The promo trailer for the episode also showed that the duo will act like they are having a romantic date to attract the killer towards them.

In a previous interview with TVLine, showrunner Joe Henderson said that the partners will get a lot closer than ever. But their budding closeness may not last. "What better time for a wrench to get thrown in the works?? Expect Pierce/Chloe to start heating up very soon... and Lucifer may be partially to blame for it!" the showrunner also stated.

The episode will also reportedly show a possible falling out between Lucifer and Cain despite forging an unlikely friendship early in the season. The synopsis revealed that Cain's decision to have a change of heart. However, there are no reports that could reveal the details about the important decision that Cain will have to make in the coming days.

The third season of "Lucifer" also stars DB Woodside as Lucifer's older brother Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Lucifer's confidante Mazikeen, Rachael Harris as the psychotherapist Dr, Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Chloe's ex-husband Dan Espinoza, Tricia Helfer as Lucifer and Amenadiel's mother Charlotte, and Aimee Garcia as forensic scientist Ella Lopez.

The next episode of "Lucifer" season 3 will be aired by Fox on Monday, March 19, at 8 p.m. EST.