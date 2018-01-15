'Lucifer' Season 3 Spoilers: Lucifer and Pierce Pretend to Be Married?

Facebook/LuciferonFOX Lucifer trains Chloe in the art of flirting.

In a new episode of "Lucifer" season 3, the titular character and Pierce (Tom Welling) will play a married couple to work on a case. Meanwhile, Chloe (Lauren German) will be channeling her inner Lucifer (Tom Ellis) for an assignment.

Entertainment Weekly served up first-look photos for a new episode of "Lucifer" season 3, titled "Till Death Do Us Part," where Lucifer and Pierce appear to be a married couple.

In one photo, Lucifer and Pierce appear to have gone on a vacation, with matching floral shirts and Hawaiian leis draped around their necks. In another snapshot, the odd couple is sitting at dinner where Pierce is wearing a plaid long-sleeve polo shirt while Lucifer wears a purple long-sleeve top.

In the episode, set to air this Jan. 29, Lucifer and Marcus are taking on the roles of a married couple in a Los Angeles suburb to track down the murderer of one drug-dealing chemistry teacher.

But before fans can see Lucifer and Pierce stomaching each other as their lifelong partner, "Lucifer" will show Chloe adapting the devil's flirty ways for a case.

In the promo for episode 8, titled "All About Her," the unit is after a male suspect who they're trying to catch through his dating profile. Lucifer offers himself as bait since he sees that he's "the only interesting single person" in the group that's their "one shot to catching the killer."

But because the suspect is a straight male, they all think that a woman should be the bait, and Chloe volunteers. When Lucifer makes fun of the idea, Chloe mocks him with his flirtatious ways.

"It can't be that hard being frivolous and shallow. I'll just channel my inner Lucifer," Chloe said. But instead of being insulted, Lucifer was delighted by and said that he would "gladly train" her to become him.

"Lucifer" season 3 airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.