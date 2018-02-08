'Lucifer' Season 3 Spoilers: Lucifer Attends a High School Reunion For a Murder Investigation

Facebook/LuciferonFOX Promotional image for 'Lucifer'

The upcoming episode of "Lucifer" season 3 will see the devil attending a high school reunion.

The FOX fantasy police procedural is taking a three-week break. But, when the show returns, fans can look forward to Lucifer (Tom Ellis) going undercover once again and experiencing a slice of hell.

A teaser trailer released for the new episode, titled "High School Poppycock," shows Lucifer helping the LAPD solve another murder. However, it will be no ordinary case. The murder victim happens to be a best-selling author whose works focus on high school drama. It looks like the author's books are not entirely fictional, though, as the LAPD will find themselves investigating the people the author went to high school with.

The team will have to go undercover as graduates of a high school. They go through yearbooks in search of an undercover identity which they will adopt at the author's high school reunion. Chloe (Lauren German) suggests Lucifer take on the identity of Todd Cornwell, whose receding hairline and glasses do not exactly scream devilishly handsome. Dan (Kevin Alejandro) jokes that Lucifer and Todd look very much alike.

At the high school reunion, Lucifer and the team join the class of 2001. A girl flirts with Lucifer, who does not seem to be very comfortable with it. Chloe, on the other hand, flirts with someone else.

"High school reunions are a very popular torture in hell," Lucifer quips, obviously not enjoying himself.

A lot of fans seem convinced that the episode will focus on Lucifer and Chloe's relationship. It would not be surprising, though, if this came true. Ellis previously teased a "huge Lucifer/Chloe storyline" that "becomes this kind of love triangle" with Pierce (Tom Welling). He did not give any other details apart from some "Deckerstar-centric" moments towards the end of season 3.

"Lucifer" season 3 will return on Monday, Feb. 26, on FOX.