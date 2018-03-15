Facebook/LuciferonFOX Promotional image for 'Lucifer'

The upcoming episode of "Lucifer" season 3 will see the titular devil getting jealous of Pierce's (Tom Welling) closeness to Chloe (Lauren German).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Last Heartbreak," states that Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe will be on a mission to locate a serial killer who is going after couples who are in love. However, their investigation will receive a helping hand from Pierce, who realizes that their investigation is related to a murder case he closed back in 1958. Also, Lucifer will get mad at Pierce when the latter changes his mind about an important decision.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Lucifer observing Pierce and Chloe interacting from afar.

"The chemistry in there is just a flash in a pan," he says.

It is clear that Lucifer is jealous of Chloe hanging out with Pierce, a.k.a. Cain, and he is not just about to sit there and do nothing. The clip shows the devil giving Pierce a piece of his mind.

"There's only room for one immortal in the detective's life," he tells Pierce, "and that position has already been filled."

Regardless, it does not seem like Lucifer's words will have any effect on Pierce at all, as he is later seen having a private and romantic dinner with Chloe. It looks like Pierce is not about to give Chloe up to Lucifer just like that.

"She's the key to finally getting what I've always wanted," the world's first murderer says.

Lucifer's jealousy started in the previous episode, which saw him avoiding Chloe and giving his attention to just about anyone else in an effort to push her away. However, in the process of not wanting to deal with his feelings, he inadvertently pushed her towards Pierce's direction. Lucifer's world was shattered when he found out that Chloe was going to a concert with Pierce.

"Lucifer" season 3 airs Mondays, at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.