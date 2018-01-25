Facebook/LuciferonFOX Promotional image for 'Lucifer'

The upcoming episode of "Lucifer" season 3 will see Lucifer (Tom Welling) investigating the murder of a chemistry teacher.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Till Death Do Us Part," states that a chemistry teacher, who was formerly an ecstasy cook, will be found murdered in a quiet Los Angeles suburb. Lucifer, along with Pierce/Cain (Tom Ellis), will have to go undercover in order to find the murderer.

Elsewhere, Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) will find herself being attracted to someone whom she previously hated. Finally, Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) will receive a revelation.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Pierce telling Lucifer that he has been "trying to kill [himslef] since the bronze age" but to no avail. He asks Lucifer for his help since he is the devil. Lucifer then emerges from behind holding a chainsaw.

The clip also previews a deadly drug making rounds in Los Angeles, California. Lucifer is on the case and nonchalantly tells Chloe (Lauren German) that he is heading for a conversation with a gang leader. Of course, Chloe wants to be more careful than just waltzing into where the drug lord is. However, Lucifer is then seen taking them out with great ease.

As previously reported, the episode will find Lucifer and Pierce going undercover as a married couple. A first look photo that was released featured the two men, looking really sweet, wearing floral Hawaiian shirts and leis. They are also seen sporting wedding rings on their fingers. This is just one of the episodes that will focus on Lucifer and Pierce's "strange bromance."

"Yeah, we've got some episodes coming up that really highlight that whole experience between Pierce and Lucifer, because they become 'partners in crime,' so to speak," Welling told TVLine recently.

"Lucifer" season 3 airs Mondays, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.