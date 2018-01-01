'Lucifer' Season 3 Spoilers: Midseason Premiere Flashbacks to Lucifer's First Time in Los Angeles

Facebook/LuciferonFOX Promotional image for 'Lucifer'

The upcoming episode of "Lucifer" season 3 will go back in time to show when the devil first arrived in Los Angeles, California.

The synopsis of the midseason premiere, titled "City of Angels?," teases a flashback episode that will focus on when Lucifer (Tom Ellis) first arrived in the titular city. Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) will be there to get his fallen brother. However, Los Angeles will not be so kind to him. He will end up getting mugged, and he will turn to Lucifer for help. Lucifer will assist Amenadiel in searching for the mugger, but he will ask for something in return.

Elsewhere, Chloe (Lauren German) and Dan (Kevin Alejandro) are still married. They will look into the case of an MMA fighter named Aidan Scott who was killed by the same person who mugged Amenadiel.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. From the looks of it, the flashback episode will be a fun one. Lucifer and Amenadiel eye a stylish car to drive. Amenadiel notes that his brother does not possess a key, but Lucifer uses his powers to start the engine.

"You know me, brother," Lucifer says. "I can turn anything on."

In another scene, Amenadiel tells Lucifer that their father will be mad at the fallen angel. However, Lucifer does not seem fazed by this at all, as he challenges his own father to look for him. Chloe and Dan, on the other hand, are still coupled up and sweetly exchanging kisses on the job.

It was previously revealed that Pierce (Tom Welling) is actually the world's first murderer, Cain. Those familiar with the Bible know that Cain killed his own brother, Abel. The son of Adam and Eve was apparently punished to live on Earth forever. And, the second half of season 3 will see him form a "strange bromance" with Lucifer, as Ellis had teased before.

"Lucifer" season 3 returns Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.