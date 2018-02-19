Lucy Hale Dating News: Actress in a Relationship with 'Life Sentence' Co-Star Riley Smith

YouTube/The CW Television Network Lucy Hale is a cancer survivor in "Life Sentence" on The CW.

Lucy Hale is dating Riley Smith, her co-star in upcoming series "Life Sentence."

The former "Pretty Little Liars" star was spotted on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, sharing a sweet kiss with the 39-year-old actor. In the photos taken from their date, Hale is seen holding a pink rose, believed to be a gift from her new beau.

"Lucy Hale left Pace restaurant holding hands after a romantic Valentine's meal. The actress was also grasping onto her pink rose as they waited for around 10 minutes for valet to bring their car," an eyewitness told Us Weekly.

The source added that the duo did not try to hide their date, and was seen in various PDA moments throughout the night. "She leant over to kiss and hug him a few times during this period," shared the source, adding that Hale was also seen sucking his lollipop, which the restaurant gives to their customers after the meal.

The 28-year-old actress and co-star Smith recently wrapped up season 1 filming of their upcoming series "Life Sentence," Hale's latest series following "Pretty Little Liars," which ended in 2017 after seven seasons.

In an Instagram post in early January, Hale described "Life Sentence" as her new chapter in life. "It was extraordinarily scary to start something new and lead the charge, but boy am I glad my heart led me here. I feel completely fulfilled and full of gratitude," she said in the post, accompanied by a photo of her and her co-stars.