Lucy Hale Shares Sexual Assault Experience

Wikimedia Commons /JJ Duncan Featured in the image is "Pretty Little Liars" alum Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale is the latest celebrity who is speaking out about sexual assault.

In an interview with Haute Living magazine, the "Pretty Little Liars" alum confessed that she was also a victim of sexual misconduct after hinting about it early this year.

She stated in the interview that she experienced small stuff, but she also reiterated that "assault is assault." She went on to say: "I think there are a lot of people who have been intoxicated and taken advantage of. It's happened to me and people I know. It's very common. Luckily, I've been unscathed; nothing's hurt me too badly."

Hale first dropped hints that she was sexually violated in two social media posts in January that are now deleted. The first one was posted on Instagram, where she wrote that she never understood what sexual assault was like and that "I always sympathized, but never felt the pain of it until right now."

She also added that she felt that her pride and dignity was broken and can empathize with anyone who also experienced that same pain that she was feeling at that moment.

After deleting it on Instagram, she posted a screenshot of the post on Twitter and added that the post needs to be seen by her followers.

She also opened up about her rumored experience in an interview with Us Weekly by talking about the #MeToo movement.

"To keep it somewhat vague... I think along with a lot of other people we've all had our experiences like that and until it's happened to you, you kind of don't really understand how it can affect you and everyone around you," the 29-year-old actress stated.

She also mentioned that was glad to be surrounded by strong, powerful women who are not afraid to talk about sexual abuses.

However, she opted not to provide specific details about her experience during that interview.