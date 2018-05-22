Ludacris' Wife Chooses to Praise God Despite Miscarriage

Model Eudoxie Mbouguiengue revealed that she suffered from a miscarriage earlier this year, but the wife of actor-rapper Ludacris opted to praise God for that experience instead of wallowing in sadness.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share her painful experience during her birthday on May 14, saying that she needed to undergo surgery because of the incident. But despite the unhappy start of the year for her and her family, she opted to that the Lord for giving her the gift of life.

"It was very easy to complain and self pity but I refused to let the enemy win. I stayed faithful and prayed up. I spent hours focusing on the many ways the Lord has blessed me. How could I complain when God has blessed me with the opportunity to already experience motherhood?" the Gabonese model and author said in the caption of her post that she shared.

The author of the inspirational book titled "Unspoken Angel: My Story Through Her Eyes," who is also a verbal, mental and sexual abuses advocate, wrote that the reason why she opted to open up about her experience was to inspire others who are going through some difficulties in life to live in gratitude despite the struggles.

The celebrity wife also mentioned that her faith had been tested numerous times yet it only made her stronger. "Life will not always go as planned and keeping a positive and grateful attitude will only bring more and bigger blessings," she also stated.

She also counted all the blessings that she is currently enjoying right now, including her life, her family, as well as her friends.

Mbouguiengue, who already shares a 2-year-old daughter with the "Fast and Furious" actor named Cadence, has been vocal about trying to add another member to their family. Her husband even told People in December 2017 that his New Year's resolution was to have a son.

"My New Year's resolution is to get a boy, believe it or not," Ludacris said in the interview. "We're going to try one more time. So all next year I'm going to be trying to get a boy," he added.

Aside from their daughter, Mbouguiengue is also a stepmom to 16-year-old Karma and 4-year-old Cai Bella, Ludacris' other children from previous relationships.

But despite her sad news, the model and founder of the Unspoken Angels foundation also had fun during her birthday.

According to Page Six, her family and friends surrounded her with love as she celebrated her special day in Atlanta, Georgia. She even received a surprise from her husband when she gave her purple roses and arranged a party that featured a life-size pool table, air hockey, shuffleboard, as well as a birthday cake.

The 40-year-old "Fear Factor" host also honored his wife on Instagram during her birthday with a sweet photo with the caption, "She's always used her Lips for the Truth, her Voice for Kindness, her ears for compassion, her hands for charity, and her heart for Love. Happy Bday to My Wonder/Super Woman."