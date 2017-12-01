'Luke Cage' Season 2 News: Iron Fist To Make An Appearance in Netflix Original Series

Facebook/MarvelsLukeCage A promotional photo of Netflix's superhero series "Luke Cage."

New spoilers for the second season of "Luke Cage" has revealed that one of the new superhero team called the Defenders will be making a guest appearance in the series. Furthermore, recent reports have also revealed that "Luke Cage" has finally wrapped up filming.

According to reports, Danny Rand, who is portrayed by Finn Jones and who is also known as Iron Fist, will be joining Mike Colter's character, Luke Cage, for the second season of the Netflix original series. Barring their team up in "The Defenders," this will be the first time the Luke and the Iron Fist will be together on screen. No details have been revealed as to how, why, or when the two characters will interact, but more details are expected to reveal, especially since filming for the second season has wrapped up.

Gabrielle Dennis, who portrays Tilda Johnson in "Luke Cage" recently posted photos taken from the wrap-up party celebration of "Luke Cage" season 2. Furthermore, it seems that aside from the Iron Fist, Claire Temple, portrayed by Rosario Dawson, will also be making a comeback. Meanwhile, Misty Knight, who is brought to life by Simone Missick, is expected to receive her bionic arm in the next season. In the meantime, "Luke Cage" season 2 is in the midst of its post-production processes.

Considering the many events that are scheduled to happen on "Luke Cage" season 2, fans have expressed their excitement for its expected release in 2018. Although no official release date has been revealed yet, fans can spend the waiting time binge-watching the rest of the series in Marvel's universe. This includes "Jessica Jones," "The Punisher," and "The Defender." "Iron Fist" is also available on the streaming service.

The first season of "Luke Cage" is now available on Netflix. "Luke Cage" season 2 is expected to air with 13 episodes and is set to feature a few new celebrities.