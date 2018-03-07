'Luke Cage' Season 2 Premiere Date, Spoilers: The Man with Unbreakable Skin Returns in June

Netflix Luke Cage returns to protect Harlem in June.

The latest season of "Jessica Jones" arrives to Netflix later this week and, with her return, comes the next big question: Where is her (maybe) future partner, Luke Cage? Well, Netflix has the answer ready as it released a new teaser trailer announcing that the second season of "Luke Cage" will premiere in late June.

Netflix recently uploaded a short video teasing the return of Harlem's street superhero. In it, Luke talks to the audience and introduces himself.

"I'm Luke Cage," he says. "You can't burn me, you can't blast me, and you definitely can't break me. You wanna test me? Step up, I'm right here."

It then ends with an announcement that new episodes of "Luke Cage" will be available come June 22, just a few months from now.

The trailer is short and straight to the point, just like Luke Cage himself, but it does not tell the audience much of what to expect from the new season. Many of the major characters from the first season are already confirmed to return, including Misty Knight (Simone Missick) who, after the events of "The Defenders," may be getting her iconic bionic arm in the new season.

Also making a return are Defender's staple Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), and potential villains Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard) and Shades (Theo Rossi).

As reported by Collider some time ago, the second season will also have some newcomers to join the fray, ones that may be familiar to anyone that has read the comics.

John McIver (Mustafa Shakir) is described as charismatic natural leader with a mission focused on Harlem and vengeance. Tilda Johnson (Gabrielle Dennis), on the other hand, is more of an intellectual and a medical expert who has her own demons to face in Harlem as well.

While it is uncertain what role they will play in the upcoming season, they are not new characters to those familiar with the comics.

In the comics, McIver is a supervillain that goes by the name of Bushmaster. Established as a powerful crime boss, he also has superhuman durability and strength while being skilled at hand-to-hand combat.

Johnson is also a supervillain, though one that uses her mind instead of her body. Going by the name of Nightshade, she is a super genius capable of designing and developing high-tech gear and weapons for use. She is also able to secrete chemical pheromones from her body that allows her to control animals. Later versions of the character would also appear as a hero.

Of course, the show does not necessarily always follow the source material. Case in point, Cornell Stokes (Mahershala Ali) from the first season was based on Coppermouth, a snake-themed supervillain that had razor-sharp teeth that can pierce Luke Cage's legendary skin. And, well, the Coppermouth of the first season definitely never did something like that.

It could really go either way with these new characters with how Marvel wants to handle them. But it will be interesting to see if they will grow into their villainous selves or head toward a new direction.

"Luke Cage" season 22 will be available to watch on Netflix starting June 22.