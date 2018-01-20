Luke Skywalker May Still Return in 'Star Wars 9'

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Mark Hamill plays the iconic Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise.

Since Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) died in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," fans have been wondering if they have already seen the last of him in the "Star Wars" universe. Recently, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson said that there's still an opportunity to bring the character back in "Star Wars 9."

"Star Wars 9" is set to provide a conclusion to the current "Star Wars" trilogy, and while details about it are still scarce, Johnson teased in an interview with Variety that J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio might bring Luke back after his death in the previous installment. According to him, it's possible that he moved to a different realm. Also, previous installments proved how a Jedi could return as Force Ghosts.

"I don't know where the next movie is going to go. J.J. and Chris Terrio are writing it right now. But it seemed like the potential of Luke crossing into a new realm, that offers exciting possibilities for the role he plays in the coming chapter. No one's ever really gone. Again, I'm not writing the script, so I don't know. But as a fan, I would hope he returns," said Johnson.

The director said that there are a lot of ways to bring Luke back without breaking the rules of the "Star Wars" universe. He also said that he might return in a way that fans of the franchise do not know is possible yet.

Asked about the decision to kill Hamill's character in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Johnson said he felt that the events were already leading to that point. In fact, he said that when the idea was brought up during their discussion, nobody freaked out.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hit theaters last December and was recently hailed as the highest grossing film of 2017. "Star Wars 9" will hit theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.