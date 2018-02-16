Luke Wilson Successfully Pulls Out Woman After Car Crash

REUTERS/Overture Films Luke Wilson and Rachel Seiferth in a scene from "Henry Poole Is Here"

American actor Luke Wilson became the focus of the media after acting heroically, saving a middle-aged woman from her smoking car following a three-vehicle crash that occurred recently somewhere in Los Angeles.

According to reports, a rollover car crash occurred on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Pacific Palisades, which resulted to two people being injured, and one unfortunate death.

In the report, a BMW collided with a Ferrari — whose owner appeared to have lost control prior to the accident. The owner of the Ferrari, 71-year-old Mark Gibello, was pronounced dead shortly after firefighters identified his body after the accident. After colliding with the BMW, the Ferrari eventually hit a nearby pole, which resulted in the fatality of Gibello.

Wilson, who was driving a Toyota sports utility vehicle, was merely sideswiped during the accident, and assisted the driver of the BMW, a 50-year-old woman, out of her car shortly after the crash. After the 46-year-old actor saw that the BMW was emitting smoke, he feared that the vehicle might suddenly burst into flame.

This prompted him to ask witnesses to call 911, before he rushed to save the woman, whose leg got stuck since her car was left standing by the driver's side after the crash. After successfully freeing the woman's leg, Wilson was able to pull her out through the trunk's side of the car, eventually saving her life before the Los Angeles Fire Department showed up at the scene.

One of the witnesses, a 46-year-old tattoo artist, stated that Wilson was "the hero" of the incident, and took initiative to save the woman from her wrecked vehicle. Wilson did not sustain any injuries throughout the incident, but has refused to provide any comment regarding what witnesses considered to be a "heroic act" on his part.