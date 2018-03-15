Lupin the Third: Part 5 Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-adventure anime series “Lupin the Third: Part 5” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Monkey Punch. It is the sixth animated installment of the long-running franchise.

Broadcast schedules have officially been announced for the upcoming Japanese action-adventure anime series "Lupin the Third: Part V." This is the sixth animated installment of the long-running franchise based on the manga series written and illustrated by Monkey Punch.

The series was first announced last year at the Japan Expo in Paris by TMS and Telecom Animation Film. In this upcoming new series, the titular character Lupin III will be traveling to France — to the home of his grandfather and namesake, the master thief Arsène Lupin of Maurice Leblanc's stories.

A promotional image has even been released depicting the country's island commune in Normandy, Mont Saint-Michel.

And since Lupin has been renamed as Edgar in the France dubs, it has also been announced at the Japan Expo that Lupin will finally be known by his original name in the country that's practically his home.

The series is being animated by Telecom Animation Film under the direction of Yuichiro Yano. Hisao Yokobori is serving as the character designer, while Ichiro Okouchi and Yuji Ohno are in charge of the series scripts and musical composition respectively.

It will feature the voices of Kanichi Kurita as Lupin, Daisuke Namikawa as Goemon Ishikawa, Kiyoshi Kobayashi as Daisuke Jigen, Kouichi Yamadera as Inspector Zenigata, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Fujiko Mine.

Newly announced additional cast members include Inori Minase as Ami Enan, Kenjiro Tsuda as Alber Dandorojii, and Nobunaga Shimazaki as Goro Yadagarasu.

The ending theme song titled "Seine no Kaze ni... (Adieu)," which will be performed by Fujiko's voice actress Sawashiro.

As mentioned above, the series will be moving the narrative to France, while still arming Lupin with his classic cars and the traditional guns like the Walter P38. And since it's a modernized setting, he will now also be using the Internet, mobile devices, and the like.

YouTube/TMS Entertainment

The manga first inspired the anime series "Lupin the Third Part 1" from 1971 to 1972, followed by "Lupin the Third Part II" from 1977 to 1980. "Lupin the Third Part III" was aired from 1984 to 1985, followed by "Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine" in 2012, and finally by "Lupin the Third Part IV" in 2015.

"Lupin the Third: Part V" premieres on Tuesday, April 3, late night at 1:29 a.m. JST on NTV's AnichU programming block. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be released online via Hulu and other streaming services.