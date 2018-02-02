Lupin the Third Part V Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-comedy anime series, “Lupin the Third Part V,” based on the popular 1967 manga series written and illustrated by Monkey Punch.

The original 1967 "Lupin III (Lupin the Third)" manga series, written and illustrated by Monkey Punch, celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Now, the franchise is all geared up to celebrate five decades of Lupin III with an upcoming anime series set in France.

The series will be the sixth incarnation of TMS Entertainment's long-running anime television adaptation of Monkey Punch's manga that began with "Lupin the Third Part 1" that was aired from 1971 to 1972. This was followed by "Lupin the Third Part II from 1977 to 1980, "Lupin the Third Part III" from 1984 to 1985, "Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine" in 2012, and "Lupin the Third Part IV" in 2015.

Yuichiro Yano, who directed the previous season, will reportedly be directing the upcoming season for Telecom Animation Film. Hisao Yokobori is serving as character designer, while Ichiro Okouchi will be in charge of the series scripts.

The new series will be set in modern France. And while Lupin will still get to ride in style on a variety of classic cars with traditional guns like the Walter P38 in hand, he will also be able to take advantage of the benefits of the internet, various mobile devices, and other digital gadgets to keep track and take down his foes.

Lupin will be traveling to France, which is the home of his grandfather and namesake, Arsène Lupin, the popular gentleman thief created by French novelist Maurice Leblanc. And although Lupin III has been renamed as Edgar in France for decades, the equally popular anime character will be returning to his original name when the series airs in France.

"Lupin the Third Part V" will premiere sometime in April on NTV. Information on the official broadcast schedules and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date. The series will also be streamed online via Hulu and other streaming services.