'Lupinranger vs Patoranger' Latest News: Cast List and Opening Theme Announced

TV Asahi Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming super sentai series, “Kaito Sentai Lupinranger vs Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger,” airing on TV Asahi in February 2018.

New details have been released for the upcoming live-action special effects series, "Kaito Sentai Lupinranger vs Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger."

The series, which will be the 42nd entry in Toei's long-running "Super Sentai" series, was first announced in December. Now, announcements about its official cast and opening theme are pouring in.

Project.R, a Japanese musical ensemble consisting of popular vocalists of anime songs brought together by Nippon Columbia and Toei Company, will once again be providing the opening theme for the upcoming series. The group has been established to perform the soundtracks for the "Super Sentai" series, starting with Engine Sentai Go-onger.

The opening theme will reportedly be titled "Kaito Sentai Lupinranger vs Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger."

Additionally, the official characters and cast members have also been announced.

The Lupinrangers, which is a team of mysterious phantom thieves, will consist of Kairi Yano, a.k.a. LupinRed, who will be played by Itou Asahi; Touma Yoimachi, a.ka. LupinBlue, who will be played by Shougou Hama; and Umika Hayami, a.k.a. LupinYellow, who will be played by Haruka Kudo, a former member of the popular Japanese female idol group, Morning Musume.

They have each lost a person dear to them, and have thus taken on the power of the Lupinrangers in a bid to save these loved ones that they have lost.

On the other hand, the Patorangers, consisting of members serving under the International Special Police, are Keiichiro Asaka, a.ka. the red Patoren#1, who will be played by Kousei Yuuki; Sakuya Hikawa, a.k.a. the green Patoren#2, who will be played by Ryo Yokohama; and Tsukasa Myoujin, a.k.a. the pink Patoren#3, who will be played by Kazusa Okuyama.

Additionally, Yoichi Nukumizu is all set to play Kogure, a mysterious butler who is also a servant of the legendary Arsène Lupin's descendants, who has made it his life's goal to help the Lupinrangers retrieve their missing loved ones.

On the other hand, Commissioner Hilltop, the one in charge of the Patorangers, will be played by American actor Ike Nwala, while the robot, Jim Carter, will be voiced by Rie Kugimiya.

"Kaito Sentai Lupinranger vs Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger," premieres on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 9:30 a.m. JST, replacing the ongoing super sentai series, "Uchu Sentai Kyuranger," in TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.