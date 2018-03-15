TV Asahi Official Site Promotional poster for the upcoming Japanese live-action special effects series, “Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger.” This will be the 42nd entry in the long-running “Super Sentai” series.

Keiichiro Asaka (Kousei Yuuki), a.k.a. Patren 1gou, has reached the end of his patience when it comes to their thieving rivals on the Japanese live-action special effects series "Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger."

Since the previous episode saw the Lupinrangers taking off with the two new VS Vehicles that were supposed to have been for the Global Police's use, the leader of the Patrangers, Keiichiro, will start to feel vengeful towards the phantom thieves.

According to the synopsis released for the upcoming sixth episode titled "What to Protect," Keiichiro is about to be hit by an important epiphany while out on the battlefield. Following their stint of stealing the VS Vehicles, the Lupinrangers are now off to pursue the escaped Bundolt (voiced by Tadashi Mizuno).

Jim Carter (voiced by Rie Kugimiya) will be informing the Global Police of Bundolt's presence in the city, while Keiichiro immediately heads off to the scene and begins attacking. As it turns out, this is his true intention as he hopes to use this opportunity to lure out the Lupinrangers and take the phantom thieves down once and for all.

However, when Bundolt manages to escape again, Keiichiro will be forced to decide between his own personal want and his duty as a member of the police force. He will be reminded of the very important reason why he joined the Global Police in the first place.

The episode will also be featuring the giant Robo Kaitou Gattai LupinKaiser Cyclone, as well as the full debut of Gangler's Zamigo Delma, played by Jingi Irie, who is responsible for the disappearance of the Lupinrangers' loved ones. He has previously been shown in a brief flashback scene in the series' second episode.

"Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger" airs on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.