'Lupinranger VS Patranger' Latest News: Opening Theme to Feature a Mashup of Two Songs

TV Asahi Official Site Promotional poster for the upcoming Japanese live-action special effects series, “Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger.” This will be the 42nd entry in the long-running “Super Sentai” series.

TV Asahi has opened the official page for the upcoming Japanese live-action special effects series, "Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger (Gentleman Thief Sentai Lupinranger VS Police Sentai Patranger,)."

The upcoming series, which will be the 42nd entry in the long-running "Super Sentai" franchise, will be defying the norm by featuring two separate groups of Rangers, the Lupinrangers and the Patrangers. As a result, the series will also be featuring two Red Rangers, which is a first in the entire "Super Sentai" franchise.

Moreover, the additional information has also been released regarding the series' official opening theme, aptly titled "Lupinranger VS Patranger." The said song will be performed by newcomer Tatsuhiko Yoshida and Hitomi Yoshida, who is celebrating her 10th anniversary as a performer.

The last time an opening theme for a "Super Sentai" series was performed by a duo was for "Himitsu Sentai Goranger," the first title in the franchise that was released in 1975.

Hitomi and Tatsuhiko's duet song, however, is different, in that it will actually feature two different songs mashed together by the dueling male and female vocals of the two performers.

The Lupinranger's side of the theme is titled, "Lupinranger, Spin the Dials," which will be performed by Tatsuhiko. On the other hand, the Patranger's side of the theme titled, "Chase You Up!" will be performed by Hitomi.

These two sets of Rangers will be going after an interdimensional crime syndicate known as Gangler. But while the Patrangers aim to uphold justice by retrieving the Lupin Collection that the crime syndicate has stolen, the Lupinrangers will be after the same collection for a more personal cause, which is to wish back the loved ones whom they have lost.

"Kaito Sentai Lupinranger vs Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger," premieres on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 9:30 a.m. JST, replacing the ongoing super sentai series, "Uchu Sentai Kyuranger," in TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.