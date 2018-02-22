'Lupinranger VS Patranger' Series Spoilers: First Giant Robo to Debut in Episode 3

TV Asahi Official Site Promotional poster for the upcoming Japanese live-action special effects series, “Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger.” This will be the 42nd entry in the long-running “Super Sentai” series.

Things will continue to heat up in the three-way battle among heroes, thieves, and monsters on the next episode of the Japanese live-action special effects series, "Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger."

According to the synopsis for the next episode, titled "Take Them Back No Matter What," another Gangler known as Namero Bacho will emerge to wreak havoc through the city. Keiichiro Asaka (Kousei Yuuki), a.k.a. Patren 1gou, and the rest of the Patrangers are deployed immediately in response to the report. The Lupinrangers will also be heading out after being tipped about the incident by Kogure (Yoichi Nukumizu).

As a result, a three-way skirmish will break out between the police, the thieves, and the rampaging Gangler. However, things are bound to get even more complicated for the Lupinrangers when Tooma Yoimachi (Shogo Hama), a.k.a. Lupin Blue, ignores their leader's words and starts fighting on his own.

Moreover, he will also take this opportunity to confront the Patrangers about the Lupin Collection that the police has in their possession, ultimately vowing to retrieve it at all cost before leaving the fight. While he heads for the Global Police headquarters, he starts remembering the day that he lost his beloved girlfriend.

Another synopsis from TV Asahi also teased that the Patrangers may have already figured out the Lupinrangers' identities when Keiichiro takes his squad to the restaurant, Bistro Jurer, where the Lupinrangers work.

Additionally, aside from itching to retrieve the Lupin Collection, Tooma will also make an attempt to take Keiichiro's VS Changer by force.

The upcoming episode will also feature the debut of Patrangers' Giant Robo, Keisatsu Gattai Patkaiser, which will emerge after they combine their Trigger Machines to finish the fight once and for all.

"Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger" airs on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.